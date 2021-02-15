You may be a 3 trillion company...... SC notice to WhatsApp on privacy policy

Whatsapp shares 'WhatsApp Status' to users giving assurance on privacy, gets trolled by netizens

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 15: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to WhatsApp, and its parent company Facebook, in connection with a plea challenging its new privacy policy.

"You may be a $2-3 trillion company but people's privacy is more valuable for them and it is our duty to protect their privacy," the top court told Facebook and WhatsApp.

The top court said that people have grave apprehensions that they will lose their privacy, and it is our duty to protect them.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the government and the Facebook-owned app on an interim application filed by Karmanya Singh Sareen in a pending petition of 2017.

The apex court said people value their privacy more than the value of the company which might be in trillions.

WhatsApp told the top court that Europe has a special law on privacy and it will also follow if India has a similar statute.