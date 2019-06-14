You let us down, Priyanka Gandhi tells Congress workers

New Delhi, June 14: Talking tough with her party men, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told them that they let down the party in the Lok Sabha polls.

Accompanied by her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi who visited her constituency on a thanksgiving visit on Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi pulled up party workers for failing to work for the Congress during the elections.

"I will find out the names of the workers who did not work for the party in the elections," she said, adding those who had toiled honestly and sincerely for the party know that from the core of their heart.

"But, those who did not, I will find out their names," she said.

A visibly annoyed Priyanka Gandhi complained, "I am saying today from the bottom of my heart that you did not fight the elections sincerely."

"This is the time of struggle. Those who are nervous, those who are willing to compromise and those who are not ready to give their heart to this struggle... for them I will leave no space in the Raebareli Congress and the UP Congress," she said.

"You make up your mind, if you want to work in the right earnest, you have to struggle, this is all I have to say," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi was appointed as the general secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh just before the elections and had campaigned vigorously for Congress candidates in UP, especially in Raebareli and Amethi.

But the Congress could manage to win only the Raebareli seat. Even Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to Union minister Smriti Irani.