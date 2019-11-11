You know what this means: Arvind Sawant not getting appointment with PM

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: Shiv Sena leader and union minister for heavy industries and public enterprises, Arvind Sawant who tendered his resignation, dropped a big hint on the future of the alliance with the BJP.

While asking why he should stay in Delhi, Sawant said that his party sides with the truth. At a press conference in Delhi, he said that he had sought time to meet the Prime Minister, but was not given an appointment. You know what this means for the alliance, he added. He also said that it would not have been morally right for him to continue in the alliance.

The Shiv Sena which has been invited to form the government after the BJP refused to has time until 7.30 pm today. The party has been in talks with the NCP, which had said set two prerequisites in order to get its report.

The first condition was the minister in the NDA government resigns, while the second was a common agenda. While the Shiv Sena has fulfilled the first obligation, the second is yet to be completed.

However, the Congress, on the other hand, has remained non-committal. The party would be meeting at 10 am today to take a call on whether its 44 MLAs would support the Shiv Sena or not. All the MLAs are currently in Jaipur and are holding discussions with Ashok Gehlot.