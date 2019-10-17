  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    You have to ask Modi ji and Imran Khan: Sourav Ganguly on Indo-Pak bilateral ties

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 17: BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly has said that resumption of bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan is subject to approval from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan.

    Asked about the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral ties during a media briefing here, Ganguly said, "You have to ask that question to Modi ji and the Pakistan Prime Minister."

    Sourav Ganguly
    Sourav Ganguly

    "Of course we have (to take permission), because international exposure (tours) is all through governments. So we don't have an answer to that question," the former India captain added.

    The last time both neighbours featured in a bilateral series was in 2012, when India hosted Pakistan for a limited-overs series comprising two T20Is and three ODIs.

    The 47-year-old Ganguly, who will take charge as BCCI's next president on October 23, had led India on the historic tour of Pakistan in 2004, the first bilateral series since the Kargil war in 1999 and India's first visit to Pakistan since 1989.

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

    Reacting strongly to the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, the BCCI, in what seemed to be a reference to Pakistan, had asked the ICC "to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates".

    The letter was sent at the behest of the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), tasked with supervising the affairs of the Board till fresh elections were held.

    The CoA had also mulled over asking the ICC to boycott Pakistan from the World Cup.

    More IMRAN KHAN News

    Read more about:

    imran khan india pakistan

    Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue