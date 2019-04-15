'You gave me 55% votes, so getting water accordingly': Gujarat minister's controversial remark

India

oi-Vikas SV

Ahmebdabad, Apr 15: When the resident of Kanesara village complained to Gujarat water supply minister Kunvarji Bavaliya about water problems, he reportedly gave an absurd answer and in veiled threat said "I got only 55 per centvotes" from the village.

This was in respose to a question by a woman who complained that only half the village gets drinking water.

"I have the entire water resources ministry, I am in the government, and if required, I can sanction crores of rupees to arrange water supply to the village," he said, as per reports.

Jasdan by-election: BJP's Kunvarji Bavaliya wins by massive margin of 19,985 votes

""Despite my request in last election, you gave me 55% votes.So you are getting water upto that mark," news agency ANI posted a video of Kunvarji in which he can be heard as saying this.

Bavaliya quit the Congress last year to join the BJP and was made a cabinet minister. He won the ensuing Assembly by-election to Jasdan, which falls in Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency.

This comes close on the heels of Union Minister Maneka Gandhi telling a gathering of Muslims in Sultanpur to vote for her or else she may not be inclined to be responsive to their requests.