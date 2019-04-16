‘You don’t look powerless anymore’: SC to EC over banning politicians for violating model code

New Delhi, Apr 16: The Supreme Court has taken note of the Election Commission (EC)'s action against politicians over hate speeches. The top court has expressed satisfaction and said, "The Election Commission has got its power back. No interim order required".

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi expressed satisfaction over the actions taken by the EC in the matters of hate speeches. "It seems you have finally woken up to your powers. You have got your powers back. You don't look powerless anymore," observed the Justice.

The court also declined to give a hearing to BSP supremo Mayawati, who has been barred for campaigning for 48 hours in view of her communal comments.

The Chief Justice Gogoi had on Monday inquired from the Commission about the course of action adopted to tackle these violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

ECI had submitted that it was "powerless" to act against those violating mode code of conduct during campaign.

"The power of the ECI in this behalf is very limited...we can issue notice and seek reply but we can't de-recognise a party or disqualify a candidate", the ECI had informed.

Earlier on Monday, the EC barred Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for 48 hours, while Yogi Adityanath and Azam Khan received 72-hour bans for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The bans came after the Supreme Court pulled up the EC on Monday for not doing enough to curb hate speech by politicians and questioned the authority it was exercising.

The bench also recorded its satisfaction today on the EC's response detailing the prohibitory orders issued by it in the last 24 hours against these politicians. The court has kept the PIL pending but at the same time, noted that there is no need to pass further orders in the matter.