'You don't know who fathered you', Amitabh Bachchan shuts up troll who wished he died of Covid-19

India

Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 28: In a rare outburst on social media, megastar Amitabh Bachchan hit back at an anonymous troll, who wished death upon him from coronavirus. The 77-year-old actor, along with son Abhishek, was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Addressing one "Mr Anonymous", Bachchan wrote on his blog that the troll was trying to gain a sense of self-importance by verbally attacking a star like him.

"If I die, you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name. Pity, for, the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan, that shall no longer exist.

"If by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be 'weathering’ the 'swipe’ storm , not just from me , but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers," he wrote.

Bachchan said though he has not asked his fans to take any action against the troll, if he survives COVID-19, he will.

"They are a force incensed. They traverse the entire world. From the West to the East from the North to the South and they are not just the EF of this page, that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become 'extermination family.'" Bachchan even wrote a paragraph in Hindi, calling the troll a "blot on society."