You could get the COVID-19 vaccine at a time, place and date of your choosing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 27: The members of the general public who will be the first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine may be able to chose when and at which immunisation centre they can take their shots.

    A report in the Hindustan Times said that preparations for the next phase of the drive will need modifications of the Co-WIN platform that is the basis for managing the vaccination programme.

    This group would include 270 million people above the age of 50 as well as younger people with comorbid conditions associated with a higher risk of COVID-19. The report also said that going forward, the plan si to make it a people centric system wherein if they self-register, they should be able to chose the centre, time and day. It would be similar to online bookings, the report also said.

    Over 7,400 people receive COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Jan 25; 14 adverse events

    As on Tuesday, 20.29 lakh Healthcare Workers have been vaccinated across the country.

    As per the provisional till 7 pm Tuesday, 5,615 beneficiaries were vaccinated in five states. These are:

    Andhra Pradesh (9), Karnataka (429), Rajasthan (216), Tamil Nadu (4926) and Telangana (35). 194 sessions were held till 7 pm, Tuesday.

    The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID19 has crossed 20.29 lakh today. A total of 20,29,424 beneficiaries (till 7 pm Jan 26) have been vaccinated through 36,572 sessions, as per the provisional report, the government said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 27, 2021, 8:05 [IST]
