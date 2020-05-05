You could be booked if your smartphone does not have Aarogya Setu app

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 05: Not having the Aarogya Setu application may land you in trouble. The Noida police have said that they would randomly check people on the streets for the application.

However they have not clarified what they plan to do if a person does not have a smartphone or has stepped out without a phone. However, if a person who has a smartphone does not have the app, that person could be punished for violation of lockdown rules.

However, there is no clarity on persons who do not have a smartphone. The police say that they cannot force a person to buy a smartphone. Additional DCP (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwiwedi said that if smartphone users do not have the application on their phones, it would amount to lockdown violation. Hence it would be punishable, he also said.

Aarogya Setu app must for employees in both govt and pvt sector

NEWS AT 3 PM, MAY 5th, 2020

The UP government has already directed its departments and private companies to ensure employees have downloaded the app.

For those with smartphones found without the application, they could be booked for the following. Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience of order promulgated by the public servant). If found guilty, a person can be jailed for a term up to six months.