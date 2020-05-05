  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    You could be booked if your smartphone does not have Aarogya Setu app

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: Not having the Aarogya Setu application may land you in trouble. The Noida police have said that they would randomly check people on the streets for the application.

    You could be booked if your smartphone does not have Aarogya Setu app

    However, they have not clarified what they plan to do if a person does not have a smartphone or has stepped out without a phone. However, if a person who has a smartphone does not have the app, that person could be punished for violation of lockdown rules.

    Aarogya Setu app must for employees in both govt and pvt sector

    However, there is no clarity on persons who do not have a smartphone. The police say that they cannot force a person to buy a smartphone. Additional DCL (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi said that if smartphone users do not have the application on their phones, it would amount to lockdown violation. Hence it would be punishable, he also said.

    The UP government has already directed its departments and private companies to ensure employees have downloaded the app.

    For those with smartphones found without the application, they could be booked for the following. Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience of order promulgated by the public servant). If found guilty, a person can be jailed for a term up to six months.

    More SMART PHONES News

    Read more about:

    smart phones mobile app

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X