    You can soon track your stolen mobile: Govt set to roll out IMEI databaase

    New Delhi, June 20: There would be a major solution in sight for those affected by cloning and theft of mobile phones.

    The Telecom Ministry is all set to roll out a Central Equipment Register, which would comprise a database of IMEIs.

    The IMEI is a 15 digit number that uniquely identifies every mobile device. The same would implemented in a couple of weeks and those consumers who report loss or theft of mobile numbers can inform the Department of Telecom.

    What happens to Aadhaar data already collected by mobile companies, banks

    After filing a report with the police, the aggrieved would have to call the helpline number. The department would then blacklist the IMEI, which would result in blocking the mobile device from accessing any cellular network in future.

    The plan to prepare a registry of mobile identification numbers was first conceived in the National Telecom Policy of 2012. In the interim budget of 2019-20, Rs 15 crore was allowed for the CEIR project.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 7:34 [IST]
