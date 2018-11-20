  • search

You can get up to 5 litre petrol FREE in any Indian Oil outlet: Here's how

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 20: SBI is offering up to 5 litres of petrol free on payment done via BHIM-SBI Pay for any domestic oil retail outlet, clamed the official Twitter handle. The offer is valid till Nov 23, 2018 and the minimum transaction value is Rs 100.

    There will be 10,000 winners everyday.

    You can get up to 5 litre petrol FREE in any Indian Oil outlet: Heres how

    The offer is available only at all Indian Oil Corporation outlet as well as Assam Oil division retail outlets.

    Steps for customer to avail offer:

    • Buy fuel from Indian Oil Retail Outlets and pay through BHIM-UPI i.e. BHIM SBI Pay app. The minimum transaction value, however, should be Rs 100.
    • Send sms in a specified format to 9222222084: (UPI Reference No. (12-Digit)) [DDMM]
    • [UPI Reference No. (12-Digit)] [DDMM]
    • SMS Charges - Normal SMS charges apply.

    However, there are various terms and conditions for availing this offer, which you need to check before participating in this scheme. You can check those terms and conditions by visiting the site of SBI.

    Also Read | SBI customer? You may lose internet banking service if you don't do this before Nov 30

    This offer is open to Indian citizens aged 18 or over, as on 1st April 2018, residing in India only.

    A customer can make multiple entries for repeat purchases. However, each SMS should have a separate Auth/approval code or UPI reference no. Multiple entries using the same Auth/approval code or UPI reference number will be considered invalid.

    According to the bank, one mobile number can be used for maximum two times during the offer period and the maximum cashback value will be Rs 400, which is equivalent to the price of five litres of petrol in Goa, according to SBI.

    Read more about:

    sbi petrol bhim indian oil corporation

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue