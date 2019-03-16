  • search
    You are Suit Boot Ka Chowkidaar: Congress takes jibe at Modi's online campaign

    New Delhi, Mar 16: Hours after PM Narendra Modi launched his latest campaign with the hashtag #MainBhiChowkidar , the Congress took a swipe at the online campaign with hashtags #IndiaBewakoofNahiHai and #SuitBootKaChowkidar.

    In its tweet, Congress alleged that all PM Modi has done is to help big industrialists like Anil Ambani and Gautam Adani.

    Earlier in the day, PM Modi urged his supporters to take the 'main bhai chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

    Also Read | PM Modi comes up with 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, says I am not alone

    "Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter.

    He also posted a little over three minute video to drive home his message.

    Modi has often described himself as a "chowkidar" who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the "chowkidar chor hai"(watchman is the thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 14:08 [IST]
