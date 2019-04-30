  • search
    You're on my hit list: BJP leader threatens Kanpur Circle Officer

    Kanpur, Apr 30: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Awasthi was caught on camera threatening a circle officer in Kanpur saying he is on the BJP leader's "hit list," while polling was under way in the city.

    In a video that has now gone viral, Awasthi can be heard threatening the circle officer, saying "will see you tomorrow, you are on my hit list."

    Awasthi is also heard warning the officer not to look him in the eye. The officer responded to the threat by telling the BJP leader "to do whatever he wants".

    A police case was later filed against Awasthi.

    Woof!! When a dog joined the election campaign for the BJP

    A total of 13 Lok Sabha seats - Kanpur, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farukkhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur - in Uttar Pradesh went to polls on Monday in the fourth phase of the general elections.

    The fourth phase of polling in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh passed off peacefully on Monday with 57.58 per cent voters exercising their franchise, said UP polling officer.

    Compared to 2014 Lok Sabha election, polling percentage increased in Unnao, Hardoi, Etawah, Akbarpur and Hamirpur Lok Sabha seats while the figures declined in Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Misrikh, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur, Jalaun and Jhansi.

