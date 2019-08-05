You are not alone: Tharoor shows solidarity with Omar Abdullah over alleged house arrest

India

Srinagar, Aug 05: Amid uncertainty over the centre's move, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was placed under house arrest said that he was not sure of what was "in store" for the state, "but it doesn't look good".

"While I've been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I've no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn't look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don't take the law into your own hands, please stay calm," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

"To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe and above all please stay calm," he added.

Former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, too echoed a similar views and said "the world watches as people and their voices are being muzzled in J&K".

Shashi Tharoor urge appointment of interim Congress president by internal elections

"In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together and will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours," she tweeted.

Extending his support, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor upheld his faith in Parliament which he said is still in session and said that every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as "you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country".

The centre's decision to deploy security and government advisory asking pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir immediately has triggered panic among the Kashmir politicians, who on Sunday met at NC chief Farooq Abdullah's house.