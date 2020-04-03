  • search
    You are not alone in this fight against coronavirus, says Modi

    New Delhi, Apr 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video message to the nation said that the lockdown has been hard, but we are not alone in this fight.

    I thank the people for putting in so much effort to make this lockdown successful, Modi also said. Many countries are following a lockdown. Modi also recollected how the exercise undertaken by India to clap for the frontline workers is being adopted by other nations.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    India is one in fighting the coronavirus, Modi said. This is a lockdown, we are all at home. But we are not alone, Modi said while adding that all are with each other.

    Turn off lights, stay home, don’t come on the streets says PM Modi

    When the nation is fighting such a big battle, it is necessary that we remain strong, Modi also said.

    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 9:46 [IST]
