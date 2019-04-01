‘You are dragging issue’: SC pulls up Assam govt over illegal detention

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 01: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Assam government after its chief secretary failed to be presented in court to answer queries on illegal detention of foreigners during a hearing on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said "Your affidavits are an exercise in futility. You are simply dragging the matter. No amount of disappearance or lack of cooperation will solve this problem."

    "What is the number of declared foreigners who have amalgamated with the local population. This is why we wanted your Chief Secretary to remain present," the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said while expressing displeasure over the non-appearance of officials.

    The apex court then directed the chief secretary to appear before it and posted the PIL filed by activist Harsh Mander on the issue for April 8.

    The bench was hearing a plea on the condition of detention centres in Assam and the prolonged detention of foreigners there.

