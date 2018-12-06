  • search
    Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi: Bulandshahr violence likely on agenda

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 6: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in Delhi.  Bulandshahr violence case and preparation for Kumbh Mela are topics that are likely to be discussed between the two.

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi
    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi

    Earlier, Yogi Adityanath met with the slain cop Subodh Kumar Singh's family at his residence today. UP DGP OP Singh said that family of martyred Inspector Subodh Singh met Chief Minister and CM assured the family of justice.

    Telangana polls: Yogi promises to rename Karimnagar to Karipuram if BJP wins

    Shrey Pratap Singh, son of Police inspector Subodh Singh, said, "We met the Chief Minister and he has assured us that we will get justice."

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced a compensation of Rs. 40 lakh for the wife, Rs. 10 lakh for parents and a government job for one member of the family of Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. Singh died in the clashes that erupted over the presence of illegal animal slaughterhouses in Bulandshahr city and was also the Investigating officer (IO) of the Akhlaq lynching case.

