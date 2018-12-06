Home News India Yogi to meet PM Modi today, likely to brief Bulandshahr violence

New Delhi, Dec 6: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in Delhi over violence in Bulandshahr.

Yogi Adityanath met with the slain cop Subodh Kumar Singh's family at at his residence today.

UP DGP OP Singh said that family of martyred Inspector Subodh Singh ji met Chief Minister and CM assured the family of justice.

Shrey Pratap Singh, son of Police inspector Subodh Singh, said, "We met the Chief Minister and he has assured us that we will get justice."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced a compensation of Rs. 40 lakh for the wife, Rs. 10 lakh for parents and a government job for one member of the family of Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. Singh died in the clashes that erupted over the presence of illegal animal slaughterhouses in Bulandshahr city and was also the Investigating officer (IO) of the Akhlaq lynching case.