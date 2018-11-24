Yogi to address his first six rallies in Rajasthan where Muslim population sizable

New Delhi, Nov 24: There is immense demand of firebrand Hindutva leader and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Rajasthan for election campaigning. Yogi's first two days' programme has been finalised in which he would be addressing six rallies in the state but out of these six rallies, all are in the areas where Muslims are sizable in number.

Earlier around 21 rallies have been fixed for Yogi Adityanath to address in the state but demand for his and PM's rallies were more. But the UP CM has his own busy scheduled. In such a situation his programme could not be fixed so far other rallies. Only two days' programmes have been fixed so far. He will be in the state on November 26 and November 27.

The party has fixed his rallies in such constituencies where Muslim population is sizable. The first rally of Yogi will be at the Makrana constituency in the Nagor district. The Congress has fielded former MLA Zakir Hussain Gaisawat from the seat. This seat has good number of Muslim population. The same day Yogi will address a rally in Fatehpur in Sikar district which also has a good number of Muslim population and Congress has fielded Hakam Ali from the seat.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has his third rally on the same day in Pokhran in Jodhpur district where fight between the two leaders is very interesting. The BJP has fielded chief of Tartar Math Pratap Puri while the Congress has fielded Saleh Muhammad. So his all the three rallies on the very first day will happen where the Congress fielded Muslim candidates.

The very next day that is on November 27, Yogi will go to Alwar, Bharatpur and Mewat region of the state which were in the limelight for cow smuggling and mob lynching. Yogi will address rallies in Tijara, Nagar and Malkheds. This entire region is part of Mewat and has maximum Muslim concentration. In such a situation rallies of Yogi Adityanath in this region will have their own political importance.