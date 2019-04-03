  • search
    Yogi served notice over 'Modi ki sena' remark, EC seeks reply by April 5

    New Delhi, Apr 3: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for referring to the Indian Army as 'Modi ji ki sena' at an election rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday. The Commission has asked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to file a reply by April 5.

    The Election Commission on Monday took cognizance of Yogi's remark and the district magistrate of Ghaziabad has been asked to furnish a report in this regard.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    The chief minister was campaigning for sitting MP and Union minister V K Singh when he made the controversial remark.

    "Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. (Congress would feed 'biryani' to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullets and bombs). This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' to refer to Masood Azhar to encourage terrorism," Adityanath said at an election rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

    [CPI demands action against Yogi Adityanath over 'Modiji ki sena' comment]

    The Election Commission had on March 19 asked political parties to "desist" from indulging in any propaganda involving actions taken by defence forces during their Lok Sabha poll campaigns. The fresh advisory came days after the poll panel asked parties and their candidates against using pictures of defence force personnel in their campaign material.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 22:39 [IST]
