Yogi seems to have cut out plans for him in UP for LS elections; his popularity on surge

New Delhi, Nov 8: With the Lok Sabha elections coming closer by the day, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is emerging a leader to reckon with for the entire state that sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha. There are many issues that are bringing him not only close to people of the state but making him more and more popular. So much so that he is in the maximum demand in five election-bound states after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Political analysts feel that Ram Temple issue, changing name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and now Faizabad to Ayodhya have been just adding to his popularity but the biggest credit that he is getting for is making law and order situation better in the state. Though there was some initial hick ups in the law and order situation, the way small-time and some big gangsters were dealt with by the Yogi administration, people are really appreciative of him. Some of the cities in western Uttar Pradesh where girls were dropping out due to anti-social elements have been rejoicing actions taken by the Yogi government.

Around one and half years time since he has taken over as UP CM, electorally it has not been any good for him as three Lok Sabha by-elections was lost under him but now the task of cut out for him in 2019 Lok Sabha election is bigger and he is owning the responsibility with full vigor and conviction. Several rounds of meeting with the Rashtriya Swayamsevk Sangh (RSS) leadership has already taken place with the leaders of Uttar Pradesh and even with Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah too discussed 2019 Lok Sabha elections with them for several times.

The UP CM has been unequivocally expressing his views on Ram Temple and the kind of programme being organised in Ayodhya, it seems that the CM has come of the age. Yogi had said in his speech that he has respect for the court on the Ram Temple issue. Sources said that actually the court decision to defer the matter for unspecified time has annoyed even such people who don't have any political leaning towards the BJP and even they are all praising decisions taken by the UP CM as Lord Ram is in the psyche of people of the country. Now they are all rallying behind him and if this continues there is a big political threat to other parties in the state. Sources said that Yogi has been saying in private that with all respect to the court I am ready to bear anything for the construction of magnificent temple of Lord Ram at his birth place.

A section of upper caste community that was not happy with the BJP for its certain decision taken recently and looking at the Congress with hope but the court ruling that Ram Temple is not in the priority of the court and virtually creating a situation where the matter is not possible to be heard before 2019 Lok Sabha election has been linked with former Union minister Kapil Sibal's demand in the court to defer it to post 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The government's pro-active approach towards killing of Apple executive by the police and his wife getting employment in the Uttar Pradesh government too is appreciated for handling the matter well. Moreover, there is no possibility of corruption charges on him in a state which is marred by the successive corrupt government. Moreover, some political acumen shown by him in terms of electoral policy is making him more popular among masses so much so that it has gone way beyond from other UP leaders. Infrastructure development is also visible with roads getting better in the state giving him a good chance to emerge in the Lok Sabha elections.