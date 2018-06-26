Yogi meets RSS leaders with 2019 polls being the main agenda; to invite 100 diplomats in Kumbh Mela

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has met with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Sarkaryawah (general secretary) Bhaiya ji Joshi and Sahsarkaryawah (joint-general secretary) in-charge of the political matters of the RSS Krishna Gopal to discuss slew of issues including 2019 Lok Sabha elections, replacement of UP BJP Prabhari, issue of Dalits and Muslims, organizational structure of the BJP in the state and better coordination between the government and the organization.

Kumbh Mela 2019 may also be used to woo people and the BJP has plans to bring diplomats from over 100 countries to the Kumbh Mela.

In a one-and-half-hour-long meeting among the RSS and the BJP leaders, the focus was basically 2019 elections. Sources told One India, "These leaders discussed preparation of Kumb Mela to be organised in Allahabad in January-February 2019. The BJP has a special focus on Kumbh Mela in view of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections."

Sources said that swayamsevaks will be deputed in the Kumbah Mela. Diplomats from over 100 countries will be invited to come to the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad. The BJP also plans to woo pilgrims visiting mela as one of its another affiliate will organise Dharm Sansad. All this was also discussed in the meeting."

The focus of these leaders has been how to win over Dalit community in an environment where of atrocities against them was widely reported and there is palpable anger among a section of Dalit community. The party is of the view that bringing them to the BJP fold before the Lok Sabha is utmost important if the party wants to sail through in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP along with the RSS wants to bring sub-casts of Dalits and OBC to its fold. A new reservation policy is being worked out for OBCs. The BJP wants to work among Most Backward Classes (MBCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) and how to bring them to the BJP fold was also discussed in the meeting. The BJP wants rest of the OBCs and other Dalit community to rally behind it against dominant OBC and Dalit communities.

Sources said that it was also discussed how to check minority polarisation by bringing progressive Muslims to its side. Krishna Gopal was in Lucknow on June 22 and the CM met him there also. In that meeting also the issue of Muslims and Ram Mandir was discussed. RSS is already running a Samrasta Abhiyan to take everyone along.

Sources said that the issue of Ram Mandir was prominently discussed in the meeting as day-to-day hearing will start from July 6, 2018 and the decision on the matter may come anytime even before the Lok Sabha elections. Yogi was in Ayodhya last Monday.

Sources informed that indifference of in-charge of the UP BJP towards the state was also discussed in the meeting and Yogi demanded for his replacement. He also requested for a better coordination between the organization and the state government.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day