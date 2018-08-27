Yogi ji is doing politics over BRD college tragedy, says Dr. Kafeel Khan

Lucknow, Aug 27: Dr. Kaafil Khan, one of the accused in the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) medical college tragedy in Gorakhpur, has accused UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath of lying about children's deaths and using this issue for political gains.

Dr. Kaafil Khan, said, "What CM has said is incorrect. Many newborns also died in the incident, newborns don't get Encephalitis.The supplier of oxygen had written to hospital authorities to clear his dues,to cont. oxygen supply."

"Yogi ji is doing politics and trying to mislead people," Khan said. He was was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on April 25 in 2018. He faces charges under attempt to commit culpable homicide, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy, which fall under Sections 308, 409 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code, respectively.

Almost a year after the deaths of scores of infants were reported from the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the incident may have been blown out of proportion due to the institute's "internal politics".

Opposition Congress on Sunday termed it as a move by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to hide his shortcomings.

(With PTI inputs)