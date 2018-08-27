  • search

Yogi ji is doing politics over BRD college tragedy, says Dr. Kafeel Khan

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Lucknow, Aug 27: Dr. Kaafil Khan, one of the accused in the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) medical college tragedy in Gorakhpur, has accused UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath of lying about children's deaths and using this issue for political gains.

    Dr. Kafeel Khan, an accused in the BRD Medical Hospital case. PTI file photo
    Dr. Kafeel Khan, an accused in the BRD Medical Hospital case. PTI file photo

    Dr. Kaafil Khan, said, "What CM has said is incorrect. Many newborns also died in the incident, newborns don't get Encephalitis.The supplier of oxygen had written to hospital authorities to clear his dues,to cont. oxygen supply."

    "Yogi ji is doing politics and trying to mislead people," Khan said. He was was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on April 25 in 2018. He faces charges under attempt to commit culpable homicide, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy, which fall under Sections 308, 409 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code, respectively.

    Almost a year after the deaths of scores of infants were reported from the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the incident may have been blown out of proportion due to the institute's "internal politics".

    Opposition Congress on Sunday termed it as a move by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to hide his shortcomings.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    lucknow uttar pradesh gorakhpur yogi adityanath

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 18:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue