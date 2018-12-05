Home News India Yogi holds meeting on Bulandshahr violence, mum on cop's death

Yogi holds meeting on Bulandshahr violence, mum on cop's death

Lucknow, Dec 5: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with the top officials in the state government to discuss the violence in Bulandshahr over cow slaughter which led to the killing of a police officer. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister directed the police to take strict action against those involved in the alleged cow slaughter, a senior police official who attended the meeting said,a s per reports.

A News 18 report says that Yogi took stock of the law and order situation, but did not speak on cop's death.

A clash between the police and villagers of Mahaw on Monday took an ugly turn after a mob turned violent in an alleged case of illegal slaughtering of cattle. The violence resulted in the death of station house officer (SHO) Subodh Kumar Singh, 47, and a youngster.

Neither the chief minister nor the officials present at the meeting said a word about the murder of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was shot in the head as he was trying to pacify the mob, a News 18 report said.

Some of the accused who have been arrested by the police are said to be linked to VHP and Bajrang Dal. The political slugfest over the incident has already bgun with the opposition parties squarely blaming the ruling BJP for violence.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday blamed the "irresponsible and wrong" policies of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the mob violence in Bulandshahr

Of the 28 individuals named in the FIR prepared by Bulandshahr Police, eight belonged to Right-wing organisations such as the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and BJP Yuva Morcha, said reports.