    Yogi govt announces ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh, govt house for Unnao rape victim's family

    Lucknow, Dec 07: After the tragic death of the Unnao rape victim who was set on fire by the accused, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the 23-years-old woman.

    State Minister Kamal Rani Varun

    According to reports, Yogi government on Thursday arranged to shift the victim form Lucknow hospital to Delhi' Safdarjung Hospital. On Friday the woman succumbed to her injuries. The state government also assured some other additional facilities to the bereaved family and will be looked at the local level.

    As per PTI report, the Senior UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya who was sent to Unnao to meet the bereaved family said, "The Chief Minister is very much with the family of the deceased in this hour of crisis. The culprits will be dealt with sternly and punished. A fast track court will be set up with this view in mind."

    The family of the victim will be given a government house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana along with the ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh.

    Earlier in the day, UP ministers Maurya, Kamal Rani Varun and local BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj met the victim's family in Unnao.

    Postmortem report shows Unnao rape victim died of extensive burn injuries

    State Minister Kamal Rani Varun said that the District Magistrate will give a cheque worth Rs 25 lakhs to Unnao rape victim's family as financial assistance.

    The 23-year-old rape victim who was airlifted to Delhi with 90 per cent burns after being set afire by the accused, died following a cardiac arrest at 11.40 pm on Friday.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 19:56 [IST]
