Yogi donates Rs 2,51,000 from his salary to party fund

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Lucknow, Mar 11: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath donates Rs 2,51,000 from his salary account to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'samarpan kosh'; directed ministers, MLAs, Municipal Corporation Presidents and Vice-Presidents to donate their one month salary to the party fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi donated Rs 1,000 to the party through the party's phone app and asked others to emulate them.

Also Read | Lok Sabha elections 2019: From tackling fake news to monitoring spending, the EC has its hands full

Last month Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah had urged party workers to donate funds to the organisation in a bid to reduce the dependence on "money bags" given by builders and contractors.

Shah said the BJP should run on contributions from its workers, and should set an example for other parties, PTI reported. "BJP workers should say with pride that we run this party from our money and no industrialist, contractor, money bag or builder can run it," Shah said.