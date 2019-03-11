  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yogi donates Rs 2,51,000 from his salary to party fund

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 11: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath donates Rs 2,51,000 from his salary account to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'samarpan kosh'; directed ministers, MLAs, Municipal Corporation Presidents and Vice-Presidents to donate their one month salary to the party fund.

    Yogi donates Rs 2,51,000 from his salary to party fund
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi donated Rs 1,000 to the party through the party's phone app and asked others to emulate them.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha elections 2019: From tackling fake news to monitoring spending, the EC has its hands full

    Last month Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah had urged party workers to donate funds to the organisation in a bid to reduce the dependence on "money bags" given by builders and contractors.

    Shah said the BJP should run on contributions from its workers, and should set an example for other parties, PTI reported. "BJP workers should say with pride that we run this party from our money and no industrialist, contractor, money bag or builder can run it," Shah said.

    More bjp NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bjp lok sabha elections 2019 uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 18:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue