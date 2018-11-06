Yogi in Ayodhya: Faizabad district to be called Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Nov 6: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his much-anticipated speech in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali, announced that Faizabad district would be re-named to Ayodhya. Adityanath said that Ayodhya is a symbol of India's culture. He said that Lord Rama is deeply ingrained in the consciousness of the society and nothing shake "our firm belief in Lord Rama".

The grand ceremony called 'Deepotsav' is being celebrated in Ayodhya on the occasion of 'choti Diwali' (A day before Diwali). Several important international and national figures are attending the evening. South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook is the chief guest of the event.

"After one year, we have assembled once again in the holy land of Ayodhya. We should not forget that a person who is rooted to his past, is like a seer. We are here to piece together our past along with the dignitaries from South Korea," said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Adityanath also announced that Faizabad district would be renamed to Ayodhya.

Ayodhya hamari aan baan shaan ka prateek hai, Ayodhya ki pehchan Bhagwan Ram se hai. Aaj se is janpad(Faizabad) ka naam bhi Ayodhya hoga: UP CM Yogi Adityanath #Diwali pic.twitter.com/PNTSOHvM2v — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2018

He also said that a new medical college would be built in Ayodhya and named after King Dashrath, the father of Lord Ram.

"A medical college will be established here in Ayodhya, I want it to be named after King Dasharatha. We will also construct an airport here named after Lord Ram," he said.

Ever since the BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh, it has celebrated Deepotsav in a grand manner.