Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,017
Srikanth Kulkarni57,537
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa6,28,365
J Shantha3,85,204
Dr. T R Srinivas13,714
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,347
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,404
  • search

Yogi in Ayodhya: Faizabad district to be called Ayodhya

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ayodhya, Nov 6: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his much-anticipated speech in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali, announced that Faizabad district would be re-named to Ayodhya. Adityanath said that Ayodhya is a symbol of India's culture. He said that Lord Rama is deeply ingrained in the consciousness of the society and nothing shake "our firm belief in Lord Rama".

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    The grand ceremony called 'Deepotsav' is being celebrated in Ayodhya on the occasion of 'choti Diwali' (A day before Diwali). Several important international and national figures are attending the evening. South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook is the chief guest of the event.

    "After one year, we have assembled once again in the holy land of Ayodhya. We should not forget that a person who is rooted to his past, is like a seer. We are here to piece together our past along with the dignitaries from South Korea," said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

    Adityanath also announced that Faizabad district would be renamed to Ayodhya.

    He also said that a new medical college would be built in Ayodhya and named after King Dashrath, the father of Lord Ram.

    "A medical college will be established here in Ayodhya, I want it to be named after King Dasharatha. We will also construct an airport here named after Lord Ram," he said.

    Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of "Deepotsav" on Diwali eve. He also announced setting up of a new airport in Ayodhya, named after Lord Ram, and a medical college in the name of King Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, in the district.

    A section of the crowd was also heard chanting "Mandir ka nirman karao" (build a temple). "Deepotsav is about starting a new tradition," Adityanath said at the event at Katha Park which was also attended by South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook. Several projects, including redevelopment and beautification of 'Ram Ki Paidi' and stoppage of sewage disposal in Saryu river, were launched at the event.

    Ever since the BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh, it has celebrated Deepotsav in a grand manner.

    Read more about:

    ayodhya yogi adityanath diwali

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue