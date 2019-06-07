Yogi Adityanath unveils 7-ft-tall rosewood statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya

Deepika S

Lucknow, June 07: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reveiled a Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya. The statue fashioned out of a single rosewood block is from Karnataka.

Adityanath visited galleries and released books and a postal cover at the Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan museum after unveiling the statue.

He also released a special cover on the Kodand statue of Lord Ram by the Postal department, 'Archaeological Report of Ayodhya', 'Ramleela journey of the Carribean countries' and two other books.