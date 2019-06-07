Yogi Adityanath unveils 7-ft-tall rosewood statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya

Lucknow, June 07: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reveiled a Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya. The statue fashioned out of a single rosewood block is from Karnataka.

The statue depicts Kodamb Ram - one of the five avatars of Lord Ram. The life of Lord Ram is divided into five stages - Baal Ram, Raja Ram, Dulha Ram, Banvasi Ram and Kodamb Ram, according to Director of the Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan YP Singh. The stages are worshipped in different regions of the country.

Adityanath visited galleries and released books and a postal cover at the Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan museum after unveiling the statue.

He also released a special cover on the Kodand statue of Lord Ram by the Postal department, 'Archaeological Report of Ayodhya', 'Ramleela journey of the Carribean countries' and two other books.

In his address at another event, the BJP leader said the previous governments had maintained distance from Lord Rama and argued that the deity was important for country's identity.

He claimed the original copy of the Constitution included a picture of Lord Ram, in an apparent reference to one of the illustrations in an early manuscript. He thanked Ayodhya's seers for their "blessings" that helped the Bharatiya Janata Party get a second term at the Centre.

Adityanath's trip comes ahead of a planned visit here by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with 18 newly elected partly MPs.

The Sena visit to on June 16 is being seen as an attempt to put pressure on the BJP-led government over the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site.

The title suit over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site is being heard by the Supreme Court.