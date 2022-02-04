YouTube
    Yogi Adityanath to file nomination from Gorakhpur today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 04: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will file his nomination papers for the Gorakhpur Urban seat on Friday.

    He will reach the city on Thursday.

    Yogi Adityanath to file nomination from Gorakhpur today

    Union Home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and party state president Swatantra Dev Singh will be present during the filing of the nomination, BJP media cell in-charge Bachcha Pandey said on Wednesday.

    Before filing the nomination, Yogi will address a meeting at Maharana Pratap Inter College ground under COVID protocols, Pandey said.

    On Thursday he will hold a meeting with party office bearers and booth presidents.
    On Friday afternoon, he will address voter awareness convention at Gorakhpur club and also Prabudhdh Varg Sammelan at Nipal lodge.

    On Saturday, he will address Sikh community at Mohaddipur Gurudwara, Pandey added.

    Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 8:25 [IST]
