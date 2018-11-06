Yogi Adityanath to Campaign for five days in Chhattisgarh; huge demand for him

New Delhi, Nov 6: Besides Rajasthan, now Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also in huge demand in Chhattisgarh. He was also in demand in many earlier Assembly elections like Gujarat, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura as well. The increasing demand for Yogi Adityanath in Chhattisgarh is also due to him being chief of the Nath Panthi sect which is very prevalent and popular in the tribal areas of the state.

The BJP sources said that the UP CM would address rallies in Chhattisgarh on November 10 and November 11 then he would come back to Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi would receive the first consignment of containers moving on the Ganga from Kolkata to Varanasi on November 12 as India revives its inland waterways for freight movement. The shipment of 16 containers owned by PepsiCo will reach the new multi-modal terminal which the PM will dedicate to the nation. After the PM's programme, he will once again go to Chhattisgarh and address rallies on November 14, 15 and 18.

Sources said that the UP CM is in much of a demand after Prime Minister and BJP president Amit Shah. Moreover, people's faith in the Nath Panth sect in the tribal area and Yogi Adityanath being the Peethdheshwar (chief priest) of the Goraksh Peeth in Gorakhpur. Even Chhattisgarh chief minister gives him respect as the chief priest of the Peeth.

This is to recall that Yogi also came to Chhattisgarh for nomination of state's CM Raman Singh and the Chhattisgarh chief minister sought blessings of Yogi Adityanath by touching his feet which was very much in the news in the local media. His saffron cloths, clear conviction on Hindutva and making that in public without qualms have been drawing huge crowd. He is gradually turning into a poster boy of Hindutva.

This is notable that the first round of elections will be held in Chhattisgarh out of all the five states where election campaign is underway. Elections in Chhattisgarh are scheduled in two phase for 90 seats that are on November 12 and November 20. Election in the first phase will happen on 18 seats while in the second phase election will be held on 72 seats. The focus of the government is on the second phase of elections.