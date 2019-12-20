Yogi Adityanath speaks of revenge, says will auction properties of those involved in CAB violence

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: The Uttar Pradesh government will take revenge by seizing and auctioning properties of those indulging in violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has said.

We will deal with the protesters in a strict manner. All properties of those involved in damaging assets of the public all be seized and auctioned to compensate with the losses, Adityanath also said. These persons have been captured on video and we have footage of the same. We will take revenge on them, Adityanath who was quoted by PTI said.

There is no place for violence in a democracy. The Congress, SP and Left parties have pushed the country towards violence in the name of opposing the CAB, he also said.

Protests in Lucknow turned violent on Thursday, with a police vehicle being torched. Police had to fire tear gas shells to control the mob. There were scattered incidents of violence reported in Lucknow's old city and parts of Mau and Sambhal districts.

The protests have erupted despite Section 144 being in place in several parts of the state.