Yogi Adityanath slams Congress ahead of PM Modi’s Amethi visit

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Mar 03: Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Amethi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday slammed Congress, SP and BSP for ignoring development in UP during their regime in India's most populous state.

"The people of Amethi and Uttar Pradesh are eager to welcome our beloved Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji. This visit will further accelerate the continuous pace of progress in Uttar Pradesh under your guidance," tweeted Adityanath.

"Inaugration of various development projects of public welfare in Amethi by Prime Minister will give boost to development of this region which has been suffering because of negligence of Congress, SP and BSP Governments for years," he added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi in Amethi today for the first time since 2014

"This visit of the respected Prime Minister will be historic and will help Uttar Pradesh scale the new heights of development," said Adityanath as this will be Narendra Modi's first visit to Amethi since 2014.

PM Modi is all set to unveil a string of developmental projects worth Rs 11, 856.47 crore. This is Modi's first visit to Congress national president Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency.

At Kauhar, Modi will address a public gathering for the first time since coming to power in 2014.