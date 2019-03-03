  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yogi Adityanath slams Congress ahead of PM Modi’s Amethi visit

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 03: Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Amethi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday slammed Congress, SP and BSP for ignoring development in UP during their regime in India's most populous state.

    "The people of Amethi and Uttar Pradesh are eager to welcome our beloved Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji. This visit will further accelerate the continuous pace of progress in Uttar Pradesh under your guidance," tweeted Adityanath.

    Yogi Adityanath slams Congress ahead of PM Modi’s Amethi visit
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    "Inaugration of various development projects of public welfare in Amethi by Prime Minister will give boost to development of this region which has been suffering because of negligence of Congress, SP and BSP Governments for years," he added.

    Also Read | PM Narendra Modi in Amethi today for the first time since 2014

    "This visit of the respected Prime Minister will be historic and will help Uttar Pradesh scale the new heights of development," said Adityanath as this will be Narendra Modi's first visit to Amethi since 2014.

    PM Modi is all set to unveil a string of developmental projects worth Rs 11, 856.47 crore. This is Modi's first visit to Congress national president Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency.

    At Kauhar, Modi will address a public gathering for the first time since coming to power in 2014.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi amethi lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, March 3, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue