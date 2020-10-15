Yogi Adityanath resets protocol to deal with crime against women, promises strict action

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Oct 15: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered senior police officers in the state to not only reach the crime spot, but in future also complete the investigations, in all cases of crime against women and children, in a time bound manner.

Promising strict action against those behind such incidents in Agra, Chitrakoot and Pratapgarh, CM Adityanath reiterated that his government was committed to act decisively in all cases of crime against women and children.

According to a press note, Adityanath said, "All cases of crime against women should be tried in fast track courts while those related to minors be tried in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act courts." He also stressed on ensuring the guilty were punished in the shortest possible time.

Earlier, Allahabad high court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to take steps for the early constitution of Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB) in each district of the state to ensure appropriate measures including those related to children accused of violating any penal laws.

The court also directed the state government to ensure that in future, steps for filling vacancies in the JJB are taken at least six months prior to the date of the post getting vacant.