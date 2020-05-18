  • search
    Yogi Adityanath okays Priyanka Gandhi's request to run 1,000 migrant buses

    Lucknow, May 18: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday accepted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's request to run 1,000 buses for migrants.

    The Yogi Adityanath government has written to the Congress leader's office for details of the buses, their numbers and names of their drivers.

    In a video message on May 16, Priyanka Gandhi had appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    Her appeal came a day after 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed a stationary truck, both carrying migrants, on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh.

    Over 100 nations seek probe into coronavirus origin

    "Respected chief minister, I am requesting you, this is not the time for politics. Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of labourers and migrants are walking towards their homes without food or water and after fighting all troubles. Let us help them. Give permission to our buses," she said.

    "Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of nation-builders workers and migrants are walking in the sun. Give permission Yogi Adityanath ji. Let us help our brothers and sisters," she added.

    She also tagged a video of buses waiting at the Uttar Pradesh border.

    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 16:48 [IST]
