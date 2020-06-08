Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple as religious places reopen

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 08: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the reopening of places of worship by offering prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple after two months on Monday.

The Chief Minister, who is also the chief priest of the famous temple since 2014, was seen walking inside the temple premises with a mask on.

Gorakhnath temple saw devotees from early morning. Sanitisers and thermal screening is mandatory before people enter the temple premises.

"As per the government's orders, the temple has opened today. We will follow all precautionary measures for COVID-19," Yogi Dharmendra Nath, priest at Gorakhnath Temple told ANI.

With social distancing norms in place, many temples across the state have reopened, however most temples in Mathura and Moradabad remain shut. Ayodhya's temporary Ram Mandir has also reopened for devotees.

Reopening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places is part of the Narendra Modi-led government three-phased plan to gradually restart economic activities and reverse the countrywide lockdown enforced since March 25.