    'TMC 'goons' will be hunted down if BJP comes to power,' says Yogi Adityanath in Purulia

    Bokaro, Feb 5:   Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in a strong speech said warned Trinamool Congress 'goons' will be hunted down if BJP comes to power in West Bengal.

    Addressing a public rally in Purulia, Yogi Adityanath, said, "Nothing can be more shameful for a democracy than a Chief Minister sitting on a dharna. Mamata Banerjee's dharna is to save the corrupt. BJP will free the state from corruption."

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. File photo
    Earlier, he  left Bokaro (Jharkhand) by road to reach the rally venue in Purulia. He travellec by road to Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal after the state administration denied permission to land his chopper.

    "This (West Bengal) government is embroiled in undemocratic and unconstitutional activities and that is the reason why a 'sanyasi' and 'yogi' like me is not being allowed to step on the soil of Bengal, " Yogi Adityanath told news agency ANI.

    Yogi Adityanath addressed his last rally in Balughat via phone on Feb 3, after permission was denied for his chopper to land near the venue. Yogi Adityanath office said permission was withheld "without any prior notice".

    He urged the leaders, who had attended the Trinamool Congress's January 19 opposition rally in Kolkata, to introspect on how democratic rights were being scuttled by the state government.

    Also Read | Despite Rahul's full support to 'Didi', Bengal Cong unit to hold massive protest against TMC

    Denied permission to land his helicopter for the rally, Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the "anti-people" Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, saying the days of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee''s rule are "numbered".

    Earlier this month, permission was withheld for the chopper of BJP chief Amit Shah. The state government said the landing facilities were inadequate at the Malda airstrip. The BJP chief was forced to opt for a private helipad.

