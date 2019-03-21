  • search
    Yogi Adityanath demands apology from SP leader over his remark on Pulwama attack

    Lucknow, Mar 21: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday demanded apology from the Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav over his remark on the Pulwama attack that it was a conspiracy by the Central government in which jawans were killed for votes.

    On Thursday, senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav claimed "conspiracy" in the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed, saying the jawans in Jammu and Kashmir were killed for the sake of votes.

    Yadav, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, claimed the paramilitary forces were unhappy with the Narendra Modi government and said if the united opposition comes to power after 2019 Lok Sabha elections a probe in this (Pulwama attack) will be ordered.

    "Paramilitary forces dukhi hain sarkar se, jawan maar diye gaye vote ke liye,checking nahi thi Jammu-Srinagar ke beech mein, jawano ko simple buses main bhej diya. (Paramilitary forces are unhappy with the government. Jawans were killed for the sake of votes. There was no checking between Jammu and Srinagar and they made to travel in simple buses)," ANI quoted Yadav as saying. 

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
