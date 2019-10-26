  • search
    Yogi Adityanath calls for restraint on Diwali eve in Ayodhya

    By Shreya
    |

    Lucknow, Oct 26: Calling for restraint in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that his government has always walked in the footsteps of Lord Ram, and assured supporters that "victory can be achieved" without breaching any boundary.

    Yogi Adityanath
    Yogi Adityanath

    "The limits set by Lord Ram has always propelled us to victory. I'm sure that Ayodhya will get the historical status of Awadh Puri without any of us having to cross the boundaries set by Him," NDTV quoted Adityanath saying on the eve of Diwali celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

    "All our previous leaders were scared of coming to Ayodhya. But I have visited this place more than 20 times in the last two-and-a-half years and provided this town with developmental projects worth crores of rupees," he said.

    Pro peace gesture by Muslims before Ayodhya verdict reciprocated by VHP

    His statement is seen as a message for restraint ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi case.

    The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday set a new world record for the largest display of oil lamps 5.51 lakh at the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in the temple town of Ayodhya.

    Four lakh earthen lamps were lit alone at Ram Ki Paidi while 1.51 lakh lamps were lit at 11 pre-defined places in Ayodhya. This number was registered in the Guinness Book of World Records.

    The Supreme Court is expected to delive verdict in the Ayodhya case before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

    Both Hindus and Muslims have laid claim to the controversial piece of land, where the historical Babri Mosque stood before it was brought down by Hindu activists in December 1992.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 22:56 [IST]
