Yogi Adityanath cabinet to meet today, to pass law against forced religious conversion

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Nov 24: The debate over 'love jihad' continues to rock several states. Durig this time, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to meet on Tuesday and pass the ordinance on forced religious conversion.

According to reports, it is named Vidhi Virudh Dharmantaran 2020. In the Bill, there is a provision of 5 years to 10-year jail-term of a person is convicted in such a case.

The reports further said that the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission submitted a draft for the proposed law in November 2019. It was under the consideration of the home and law ministry over the last year.

Earlier, the BJP government last week had given its consent to the draft of the new law. The cabinet meeting which is expected to be held today is most likely to give its nod to the proposed draft.

The Bill is considered to be an anti-conversion law and it will stop individuals from converting people to other faiths by enticing or threatening.