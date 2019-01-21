Yogi Adityanath announces pension for Sadhus; Opposition levels appeasement charge

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Jan 21: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has announced pension scheme to Hindu seers who are above the age of 60.

The scheme is also likely to benefit the seers in Uttar Pradesh. The pension will be provided to Hindu sadhus who are above the age of 60.

The pension would be provided under the state pension scheme for senior citizens. As per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government would set up special camps across the state till January 30 to help sadhus enrol for pension.

Also Read | UP government may play the trick of dividing reservation of OBCs before LS polls

"The state government has decided that all destitute persons (including women, disabled etc) will get a pension of Rs 500 per month as compared to Rs 400 earlier," CM Yogi said.

The announcement has been made at a time when Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is hosting Kumbh Mela 2019 where lakhs of Hindu seers are attending the religious event.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have levelled the Hindu appeasement charge against the Yogi Adityanath government after the move was announced.

Slamming the move of the CM, by calling this appeasement politics, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the newly launched pension scheme of Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read | Now UP clears special cess on liquor to fund cow protection

He stated, "Pension should also be provided to the artists who play the role of Ram, Sita, Lakshman and even Ravan in Ramlilas."

"Sadhu-Sants pension should be Rs 20,000 each," Akhilesh quipped.