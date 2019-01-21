  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Yogi Adityanath announces pension for Sadhus; Opposition levels appeasement charge

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 21: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has announced pension scheme to Hindu seers who are above the age of 60.

    The scheme is also likely to benefit the seers in Uttar Pradesh. The pension will be provided to Hindu sadhus who are above the age of 60.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath

    The pension would be provided under the state pension scheme for senior citizens. As per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government would set up special camps across the state till January 30 to help sadhus enrol for pension.

    Also Read | UP government may play the trick of dividing reservation of OBCs before LS polls

    "The state government has decided that all destitute persons (including women, disabled etc) will get a pension of Rs 500 per month as compared to Rs 400 earlier," CM Yogi said.

    The announcement has been made at a time when Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is hosting Kumbh Mela 2019 where lakhs of Hindu seers are attending the religious event.

    Meanwhile, the opposition parties have levelled the Hindu appeasement charge against the Yogi Adityanath government after the move was announced.

    Slamming the move of the CM, by calling this appeasement politics, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the newly launched pension scheme of Yogi Adityanath.

    Also Read | Now UP clears special cess on liquor to fund cow protection

    He stated, "Pension should also be provided to the artists who play the role of Ram, Sita, Lakshman and even Ravan in Ramlilas."

    "Sadhu-Sants pension should be Rs 20,000 each," Akhilesh quipped.

    Read more about:

    pension hindu sadhus uttar pradesh yogi adityanath kumbh mela

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue