  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yoga integral part of our culture, says PM Modi

    By PTI
    |

    Ranchi, Jun 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday performed Yoga with around 40,000 enthusiasts at the Prabhat Tara ground here and said everybody should practice the ancient Indian discipline lifelong.

    Yoga integral part of our culture, says PM Modi

    The Jharkhand capital has been selected as the venue for the main event for the 5th International Day of Yoga. Events to mark the day are being held across the country and several of them are being led by Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

    Modi also said the government has been working to make Yoga a pillar of preventive healthcare. Expressing concern that young people are becoming vulnerable to heart ailments, Modi said, "Yoga can play a huge role in tackling the issue and hence, this year's theme is 'Yoga for Heart'."

    [International Yoga Day 2019: The ancient Indian practice that enriches quality of life]

    He also appealed to the people to take yoga to all sections of society. "We should make efforts to take yoga from cities to villages, tribal areas. Yoga is above region, above faith, above everything," Modi told the gathering.

    He also stressed that for yoga to become popular, infrastructure for it must be strengthened and said the government was working towards it. Urging people to make yoga a part of daily life, Modi said, "Peace and harmony are related to Yoga.

    People across the world must practice it." The prime minister had arrived here Thursday night to participate in the main event on the International Yoga Day. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21.

    PTI

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi yoga day international yoga day

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue