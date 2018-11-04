  • search

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev says couples who have more than two kids shouldn't be allowed to vote

    New Delhi, Nov 4: In a bizarre statement, Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday said that if any couple has more than two children then they should not be given the right to vote and people who choose to remain unmarried should be given special honour.

    While addressing an event, Yoga guru said,"In this country, people who never get married should be given special honour. And if someone chooses to get married, then there should be a restriction on that couple to produce only two children. Anyone having more than two children should be deprived of voting rights.''

    Contrary to Ramdev's statement, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj had earlier asked Hindu women to have at least four children.

    This is why I... Want to request women to give birth to at least four children. Give one to sadhus and ascetics. Media says there are ceasefire violations happening, so send another to the border," the saffron-clad MP from Unnao had said.

