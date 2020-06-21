Yoga Day 2020: Yoga helping us in fight against pandemic says PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 21: Addressing the nation on Yoga Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world has now resorted to virtual yoga due to COVID-19.

Yoga unifies people and also the world. Yoga is helping us in this fight against this pandemic. The pranayamas help us in building immunity and resolving respiratory illness, PM Modi also said.

The participation of people from all over the world in My Life My Yoga competition shows how much enthusiasm for Yoga is increasing and spreading the PM also said.

International Day of Yoga gives a message of universal brotherhood. It gives us mental peace and also helps in bringing about positivity. Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet and it has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity, PM Modi also said.

It does not discriminate and goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent. If we are able to fine tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when the world will witness success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can help us make this happen, the PM also said.

The PM further said that Yoga has many asanas to boost our immunity. These asanas strengthen our muscles and metabolism.