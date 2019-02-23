  • search
    Yet another shelter home shocker in Bihar, seven girls go missing

    Patna, Feb 23: Its not even been an year since a shelter home sex scandal shook Bihar, and now yet another incident has come to the fore. Seven girls have reportedly gone missing from a shelter home in Bihar's Mokama.

    "A missing report for the seven girls has been registered. We're trying to locate the girls," news agency ANI quoted District Magistrate Patna Kumar Ravi as saying.

    Meanwhile, in connection with Muzaffarpur shelter home case, seven accused, including a few key aides and close relatives of the prime accused Brajesh Thakur, were yesterday taken to Delhi to be presented before the the Special POCSO court.

    The accused sent to Delhi include Shaista Parveen alias Madhu who ran many businesses of Brajesh Thakur, Mohd Sahil alias Vicky, Brajesh Thakur's uncle Ramanuj, a former Child Welfare Committee president Dilip Verma and the state-funded shelter homes manager Ramashankar Singh.

    The Supreme Court earlier this week expressed serious dissatisfaction with the pace of investigations and slammed the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar for not doing its bit and ordered transfer of trial to the Saket court.

    The CBI is investigating the massive sex scandal in the Muzaffarpur shelter home. The young girls were forced to dance to vulgar songs, sedated and raped, the the CBI said in a 73-page chargesheet filed against Brajesh Thakur, the main accused who ran the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 14:22 [IST]
