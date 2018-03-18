Yet another IndiGo flight grounded in Delhi

A Bengaluru-Delhi IndiGo airlines flight was grounded on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) in the national capital due to an engine snag. Even this flight, like many others grounded last week, was IndiGo A320neo aircraft.

Many aircrafts operated by IndiGo and GoAir were grounded after a DGCA order due to faulty Pratt and Whitney engines in them. Even Vistara and Air India operate A320 planes, but the engines in those are manufactured by CFM.

Becasue of this, Pratt and Whitney engines are under scrutiny. A DGCA order had earlier directed both IndiGo and GoAir to not refit PW1100 engines which are spare with them even in their inventory.

According to the curtailed flight schedule submitted to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and posted on the airline's website, IndiGo would not operate 36 daily flights between March 15 and March 21.

The revised schedule of Wadia group-promoted GoAir showed that the airline has cancelled seven daily flights to 10 destinations between March 16 and March 24 apart from cancelling six services per week between March 15 and March 22. On the whole, 138 flights stand cancelled. Put together, IndiGo and GoAir have cancelled around 626 flights.

On March 16, a brand new Pratt & Whitney engine-powered ATR aircraft of IndiGo's maiden flight from Toulouse to New Delhi was aborted and had to return to the French facility due to low oil pressure.

OneIndia News

