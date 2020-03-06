  • search
Trending Coronavirus Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yes Bank shares put on restrictions by NSE

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 06: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday put restrictions on Yes Bank shares in various segments, including futures and options.

    In a rare move, capital-starved Yes Bank was on Thursday placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

    Yes Bank shares put on restrictions by NSE

    The categories placed under restriction include debt, securities lending and borrowing scheme, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, futures and options, as per notification by NSE.

    Digital partners of Yes Bank hit by moratorium

    "Due to the recent development in Yes Bank it has been decided that no fresh or renewal of bank guarantees and fixed deposit receipt issued by the bank limited will be accepted," it said.

      NEWS AT NOON MARCH 6th, 2020

      The existing benefit provided to members towards Bank Guarantees and Fixed Deposit Receipt issued by Yes Bank in favour of NSE Clearing Ltd, shall also be reduced, it added.

      "The financial position of Yes Bank has undergone a steady decline largely due to inability of the bank to raise capital to address potential loan and losses and resultant downgrades, triggering invocation of bond covenants by investors and withdrawal of deposits," NSE said in a separate circular.

      Yes Bank resolution will be done swiftly, 30 days is outer limit: RBI 

      The bank has also experienced serious governance issues and practices in the recent years which have led to steady decline of the bank, it added.

      More NSE News

      Read more about:

      nse yes bank

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 12:38 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X